India's Panacea Biotec to produce 100 mln Sputnik V doses annually -RDIF

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd PNCA.NS has agreed to produce 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine annually, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot internationally, said on Monday.

RDIF did not say when production would begin.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow, ediitng by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

