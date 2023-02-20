India's overall sugar output up 5.39% so far this season

Adds details

NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian mills have produced 25.4 million tonnes of sugar since the current season began on Oct. 1, up 5.39% year on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Monday.

After the diversion of sugar for ethanol, mills produced 22.8 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15 compared with 22.2 million tonnes during the year-ago period, it said.

The association last month cut its 2022/23 output estimates by 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in major producing states fell due to weather conditions.

Lower sugar output estimates have dampened export prospects from the world's biggest producer.

