India's online bond trading platform faces technical glitches -traders

November 22, 2022 — 11:03 pm EST

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India's online government bond trading platform, NDS-OM, is facing technical glitches and market participants are unable to login into the system, impacting volumes, traders said on Wednesday.

There's an issue from Clearing Corporation of India, an online platform that provides clearing and settlement for transactions for securities, and they are trying to resolve it, a trader at a state-run bank said.

