India's online bond trading platform faces technical glitches -traders

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India's online government bond trading platform, NDS-OM, is facing technical glitches and market participants are unable to login into the system, impacting volumes, traders said on Wednesday.

There's an issue from Clearing Corporation of India, an online platform that provides clearing and settlement for transactions for securities, and they are trying to resolve it, a trader at a state-run bank said.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

