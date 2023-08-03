India's online bond trading platform back up - traders

Updates with details

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's online bond trading platform NDS-OM has resumed business after facing technical issues that saw trading being halted for nearly 90 minutes, several traders said on Thursday.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC dealt at 7.1923% at 12:54 p.m. IST, against its previous trade at 7.1908% as of 11:33 a.m. IST, according to the Clearing Corporation of India's website.

The yield has now risen to 7.2014%, its highest level since April 21.

"Even though the system is not fully functional for all participants, traders can log-in and that also led to a few trades being placed," a trader with a state-run bank said.

Trading volume however continues to remain low as the system was still not working for some participants, five traders said, adding that apart from the benchmark 2033, very few trades have taken place in papers after services resumed.

None of the traders wanted to be named as are not authorised to speak to media.

(Reporting by Savio Shetty and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

