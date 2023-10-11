News & Insights

India's ONGC Videsh keen on Sri Lankan oil and gas blocks

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

October 11, 2023 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS is interested in the exploration of oil and gas blocks in Sri Lanka, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The company was awaiting an announcement of the oil and gas 'roadmap' of the island nation, Rajarshi Gupta, managing director of ONGC Videsh, told reporters at an industry event.

ONGC Videsh is an overseas investment arm of state-run ONGC.

ONGC Videsh is open to having deals through government-to-government negotiations as well as through competitive bidding depending on Sri Lanka's yet-to-be-announced exploration policy, Gupta said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.