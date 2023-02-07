World Markets

India's ONGC to explore investing in Argentina gas assets

February 07, 2023 — 02:45 am EST

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS will explore investing in gas assets in Argentina, its chairman said on Tuesday.

The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with Argentina's state oil company YPF YPFD.BA for hydrocarbon cooperation.

"This is an enabling MoU. They have gas (assets)... so we will explore investing there," the ONGC chairman said at an event in Bengaluru.

