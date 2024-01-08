News & Insights

India's ONGC sees oil production rise 11% after east coast block starts output

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

January 08, 2024 — 12:34 am EST

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 8 (Reuters) - India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) ONGC.NS said on Monday it expected total oil output to climb 11% after its project off the country's east coast started producing oil.

The project will also likely increase ONGC's gas output by 15%, the company added.

The state-run company sees production from the rest of the oil and gas fields in the project by mid-2024 and is eyeing peak output of 45,000 barrels of per day and more than 10 million metric standard cubic meters per day of gas from the project.

The company currently contributes to 71% of India's domestic oil production, according to its official website.

Shares of ONGC were up as much as 2%, their highest since May 2015.

