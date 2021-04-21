India's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig

Contributor
Sudarshan Varadhan Reuters
Published

India's state-run oil producer ONGC Ltd said three of its employees were kidnapped by gunman from a rig site in eastern India on Wednesday.

The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from ONGC's Lakwa field in Sivasagar District in the eastern state of Assam, where the exploration company has been operating for nearly six decades.

"Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border," ONGC said in a tweet.

