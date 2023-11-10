News & Insights

India's ONGC posts 20% drop in quarterly profit on lower crude prices

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

November 10, 2023 — 10:08 am EST

Written by Sethuraman NR and Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) ONGC.NS on Friday posted a more than 20% drop in second-quarter profit, dragged down by lower prices for crude oil.

Crude prices have fallen more than 35% from their peak in the September quarter last year amid economic uncertainties and easing concerns over supply.

The company's profit fell to 102.16 billion Indian rupees ($1.23 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 128.26 billion rupees a year earlier.

Crude oil price realisation, or the price at which it sells the product, was down 11.2% at $84.84 per barrel in the latest quarter, compared with $95.50 a year earlier, while realisations in its joint ventures fell 16.4% to $79.41, the country's top explorer said in a statement.

ONGC's total crude oil production fell 2.1% to 5.25 million metric tons (MMT), while total gas production dropped 2.8%.

Oil India OILI.NSreported a more than 80% drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as it set aside 23.63 billion rupees for an ongoing litigation.

($1 = 83.2223 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.