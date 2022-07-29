US Markets
India's Ola, Uber in merger talks - ET

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 29 (Reuters) - Indian cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N are considering a potential merger, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

