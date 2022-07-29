India's Ola, Uber in merger talks - ET

July 29 (Reuters) - Indian cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N are considering a potential merger, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.