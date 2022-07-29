UBER

India's Ola, Uber in merger talks - ET

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Indian cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies Inc are considering a potential merger, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

July 29 (Reuters) - Indian cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N are considering a potential merger, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Ola Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal met top Uber executives in San Francisco, United States, recently, the report said, citing two sources. (https://bit.ly/3cPbXro)

The report did not disclose financial details about a potential deal. Uber and Ola did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The two companies have been slugging it out in an intensely competitive Indian market and have spent billions in incentives and discounts to passengers. More recently they have also launched newer services such as food and grocery delivery.

