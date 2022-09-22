India's Ola Electric forays into international market

BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian electric vehicle maker Ola Electric said on Thursday it will expand into international markets starting with Nepal, followed by Latin America, ASEAN and European Union in the next phase.

The company's electric scooters will be available in Nepal starting next quarter, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

