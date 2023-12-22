India's Ola Electric files for $662 mln IPO

Adds details from filing, background from paragraph 3

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - India's Ola Electric OLAE.NS plans to raise 55 billion rupees ($661.9 million) in an initial public offering, according to draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday.

In what could potentially be one of the biggest IPOs in the country next year, the listing will be the first by a two-wheeler maker in India since the debut of Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS in 2008.

The IPO will comprise an issue of fresh shares, while CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will sell up to 47.4 million shares, the draft prospectus dated Dec. 22 showed.

Ola Electric dominates India's electric two-wheeler segment with a 32% market share and competes with TVS Motor TVSM.NS, Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS and Ather Energy, according to data from the Society Of Manufacturers Of Electric Vehicles.

However, battery scooter maker Ola Electric had slashed its sales goals for 2023-2025 by more than half and delayed its target of achieving profits by a year, after reduced government incentives pushed up e-scooter prices.

Ola Electric's IPO comes at a time when India has seen a record 213 IPOs this year, including from Tata Technologies TATE.NS and JSW Infrastructure JSWN.NS, while the benchmark indexes have scaled record highs.

($1 = 83.0984 Indian rupees)

