India's Ola Electric eyes higher sales with affordable e-scooters

By VarunVyas Hebbalalu and Riddhima Talwani

POCHAMPALLI, TAMIL NADU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ola Electric, India's largest maker of electric scooters, launched its most affordable rides on Tuesday, in an effort to woo more buyers as the price of e-scooters moves closer to gasoline models.

The new models, S1X and S1X+, will be priced between 99,999 rupees ($1,199.15) and 109,999 rupees, respectively, with the cheapest variant of S1X about 36% cheaper than IPO-bound Ola's most expensive e-scooter, the S1 Pro which sells for 140,000 rupees.

The cheapest gasoline scooter in India costs about 64,000 rupees.

The Softbank Group-backed 9984.T company on Tuesday said it has opened 100 more service centres across the country, taking their total tally to 500.

($1 = 83.3916 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Pochampalli, Riddhima Talwani in New Delhi and Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru, editing by Aditi Shah and Sonia Cheema)

