India's October WPI inflation eases to 8.39% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

November 14, 2022 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Manoj Kumar and Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) INWPI=ECI eased in October to 8.39% year-on-year, the lowest since March 2021, helped by a fall in commodity prices, government data showed on Monday.

The October WPI inflation was lower than the Reuters forecast of 8.70% and 10.70% recorded in the previous month.

