India's October trade deficit narrows to $11.01 bln - govt

India's trade deficit narrowed to $11.01 billion in October from $18.0 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday, helped by lower oil imports.

Oil imports fell 31.74% to $9.63 billion in October from $14.11 billion in the year-ago period.

Merchandise exports INEXP=ECI fell 1.11% to $26.38 billion in October compared with a year earlier, while imports INIMP=ECI were down 16.31% at $37.39 billion, the data showed.

