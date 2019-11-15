India's October trade deficit narrows to $11.01 bln - govt

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - India's trade deficit INTRD=ECI narrowed to $11.01 billion in October from $18.0 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday, helped by lower oil imports.

Oil imports fell 31.74% to $9.63 billion in October from $14.11 billion in the year-ago period.

Merchandise exports INEXP=ECI fell 1.11% to $26.38 billion in October compared with a year earlier, while imports INIMP=ECI were down 16.31% at $37.39 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4954 8029; Reuters Messaging: manoj.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.