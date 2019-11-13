India's October retail inflation rises to 4.62% y/y - govt

Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
India's retail inflation rate rose to 4.62% in October, driven by higher food prices, the government said on Wednesday.

Annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI in October was higher compared with 3.99% in the previous month and analysts' forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a retail inflation rate of 4.25% for October.

