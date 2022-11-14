India's October retail inflation eases to 6.77% y/y - govt

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

November 14, 2022 — 07:06 am EST

Written by Manoj Kumar for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI eased to 6.77% in October from 7.41% in the previous month, helped by slower rises in food prices and a strong base effect, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation of 6.73% in October, compared with 7.41% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.