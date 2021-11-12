India's October retail inflation accelerates to 4.48% y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI rose to 4.48% in October compared with 4.35% in the previous month, government data released on Friday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation at 4.32%.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.