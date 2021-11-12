India's October retail inflation accelerates to 4.48% y/y - govt

India's annual retail inflation rose to 4.48% in October compared with 4.35% in the previous month, government data released on Friday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation at 4.32%.

