India's Oct. 1-Dec. 15 sugar output touches 8.2 million tonnes - industry

NEW DELHI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian mills have produced 8.2 million tonnes of sugar so far in the season that began on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Monday, against 7.8 million tonnes produced a year earlier.

Higher sugar output in India, the world's second-biggest exporter of the sweetener, will help mills boost overseas sales, which in turn could help keep a lid on global prices of the sweetener.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

