India's Oct retail inflation eases to 6.77% y/y

*

Annual food inflation 7.01% in Oct vs 8.60% in Sept

*

Central bank seen to hike rates by 25-35 bps in Dec

*

Core inflation seen at 5.9%-6.3% in Oct vs 6.07%-6.1% in Sept

(Adds details)

By Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) -

India's annual retail inflation eased to 6.77% in October helped by slower rises in food prices and base effect, but remained above central bank's tolerance limit, strengthening views of lower rate hikes when it meets for policy review in December.

Annual retail inflation in October was higher than the 6.73% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and below 7.41% the previous month, data released by the National Statistics Office on Monday showed.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly 40% of the CPI basket, rose 7.01% in October compared to 8.60% in September.

Month on month retail inflation rose 0.80% in October compared to the previous month while retail food inflation rose 1.08% - reflecting inflationary pressures in the economy.

Economists said although inflation had peaked in India, the easing process was likely to remain slow, and it could take up to two years before the inflation rate eased to 4% - the middle level of the central bank's target.

RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised benchmark repo rate by 190 basis points since the starting of the tightening cycle in May, and economists expect it to raise rates by at least 25 bps at its next meeting Dec. 5-7.

The RBI is forecast to deliver another 50 basis points to 6.40% by end-March, according to the latest Reuters poll.

A weaker rupee , down around 9% for the year, is also adding to upward price pressures, prompting the RBI to defend the currency by selling dollars from its reserves.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core inflation rose 5.9% to 6.3% last month, according to three economists estimates, compared to 6.07% to 6.1% in September.

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) eased in October to 8.39% year-on-year, the lowest since March 2021, helped by a fall in commodity prices, separate government data showed on Monday.

https://tmsnrt.rs/3xgaMJ5

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Editing by Louise Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama) ((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;)) Keywords: INDIA ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.