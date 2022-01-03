Commodities

India's Oct-Dec sugar output rises 4.3% y/y -trade body

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

MUMBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian sugar mills have produced 11.56 million tonnes of sugar in the first three months of 2021/22 marketing year, up nearly 4.3% from the same period a year earlier, a trade body said on Monday.

India is the world's second-biggest sugar producer and the higher output could weigh on global prices. SBc1, LSUc1.

Sugar mills have so far contracted to export about 4 million tonnes of sugar in the new marketing year that started on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

