India's Oct-Dec quarter GDP grew 8.4%, government data shows

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

February 29, 2024 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - India's economy INGDPQ=ECI expanded 8.4% in the December quarter from a year earlier, compared with 7.6% growth in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists had expected Asia's third-largest economy to grow 6.6% during the final three-month period last year, according to a Reuters poll.

