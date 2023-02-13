India's Nykaa posts Q3 profit slump as expenses weigh

Repeats with no changes to text

BENGALURU, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India's FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FSNE.NS, parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, reported a 70.7% slump in third-quarter profit on Monday, as its costs to expand its business dented margins.

Nykaa's net profit attributable to equity shareholders fell to 81.9 million rupees ($990,506) in the October-December quarter, from 279.3 million rupees in the same period a year ago.

The company has been investing heavily in marketing through influencer campaigns and promotional deals throughout the festive season to combat growing competition from fashion brands such as Flipkart-owned Myntra and Reliance Retail-owned Ajio.

While Nykaa's total orders rose 26% in the quarter, the average order value dipped 0.5% to 1,958 rupees.

Still, the company post a 33% jump in revenue to 14.63 billion rupees.

But that was negated by expenses also ratcheting up 36.5% to 14.56 billion rupees, which Nykaa said was mainly due to three major lease rentals, depreciation costs and their investments.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) margin dropped to 5.3% from 6.3%.

Nykaa's gross merchandise value (GMV), or the monetary value of orders across its platforms, rose 37% to 27.97 billion rupees in the quarter.

GMV from its beauty and personal care (BPC) business, which accounts for roughly 70% of total GMV, rose 26% in the quarter, but was less than the 39% growth in the prior quarter.

GMV in its fast-growing fashion business jumped 50%.

Nykaa's shares closed down 3.5% ahead of the results, taking their year-to-date losses to 3%, adding to their nearly 56% tumble in 2022. ($1 = 82.6850 Indian rupees)

