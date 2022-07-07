Commodities

India's Nykaa parent soars 5% after men's innerwear brand launch

Anuran Sadhu Reuters
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, jumped 4.8% on Thursday, a day after it said its fashion segment was expanding into the men's innerwear and athleisure category with a new brand.

By 0429 GMT, FSN shares were up 4.41% at 1,464.80 rupees.

Nykaa had a strong market debut in November 2021, fetching the country's first women-led unicorn a valuation of nearly $14 billion, and topping food delivery startup Zomato Ltd's ZOMT.NS $13.28 billion debut in July 2021.

($1 = 79.0010 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

