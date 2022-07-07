India's Nykaa parent soars 5% after men's innerwear brand launch

By 0429 GMT, FSN shares were up 4.41% at 1,464.80 rupees.

Nykaa had a strong market debut in November 2021, fetching the country's first women-led unicorn a valuation of nearly $14 billion, and topping food delivery startup Zomato Ltd's ZOMT.NS $13.28 billion debut in July 2021.

($1 = 79.0010 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

