India's Nykaa parent falls below IPO issue price

BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures FSNE.NS, the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, fell as much 2% on Tuesday, to drop below their initial public offering issue price of 1,125 rupees.

