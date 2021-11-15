India's Nykaa falls 7% after September-quarter profit slumps

Contributors
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published

Shares of Indian cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa fell as much as 7.4% on Monday after it reported a 96% slump in quarterly net profit, hurt by higher marketing and advertisement expenses.

BENGALURU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa fell as much as 7.4% on Monday after it reported a 96% slump in quarterly net profit, hurt by higher marketing and advertisement expenses.

Falguni Nayar-led FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FSNE.NS, popularly known by the brand name Nykaa, late on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of 11.7 million rupees ($157,306.69) for the September quarter, compared with 274.7 million rupees a year earlier.

In its first earnings report following a blockbuster market debut last week, Nykaa's quarterly revenue from operations rose 46.6% to 8.85 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.3770 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More