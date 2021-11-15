India's Nykaa falls 7% after September-quarter profit slumps

BENGALURU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa fell as much as 7.4% on Monday after it reported a 96% slump in quarterly net profit, hurt by higher marketing and advertisement expenses.

Falguni Nayar-led FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FSNE.NS, popularly known by the brand name Nykaa, late on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of 11.7 million rupees ($157,306.69) for the September quarter, compared with 274.7 million rupees a year earlier.

In its first earnings report following a blockbuster market debut last week, Nykaa's quarterly revenue from operations rose 46.6% to 8.85 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.3770 Indian rupees)

