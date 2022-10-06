India's Nykaa and Dubai's Apparel Group forge GCC alliance

NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa on Thursday entered a strategic alliance with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group to expand in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the companies said.

Nykaa Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said the two companies will together build a multi-brand beauty retailer business in seven GCC countries.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi Editing by David Goodman )

