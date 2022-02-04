India's NTPC could build new coal-fired power plants if needed, says chairman

Contributor
Sudarshan Varadhan Reuters
Published

India's top power producer NTPC Ltd could build new coal-fired power plants if needed, the state-run company's Chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Friday.

CHENNAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's top power producer NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS could build new coal-fired power plants if needed, the state-run company's Chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Friday.

"We should not be shying away. If there is a requirement, we may have to go for new coal-based power plants," Singh said.

Singh also said that the company was considering building nuclear power plants, but discussions were preliminary.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More