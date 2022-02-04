India's NTPC could build new coal-fired power plants if needed, says chairman

CHENNAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's top power producer NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS could build new coal-fired power plants if needed, the state-run company's Chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Friday.

"We should not be shying away. If there is a requirement, we may have to go for new coal-based power plants," Singh said.

Singh also said that the company was considering building nuclear power plants, but discussions were preliminary.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

