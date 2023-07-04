News & Insights

India's NSE to replace HDFC with LTIMindtree in Nifty 50 index

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

July 04, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Indian stock exchange NSE on Tuesday said its Index Maintenance Sub-Committee has decided to replace Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) HDFC.NS with LTIMindtree LTIM.NS in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, effective July 13.

The replacement comes after HDFC merged with HDFC Bank HDBK.NS on July 1.

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

((aleefjahan.cs@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.