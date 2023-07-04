India's NSE to replace HDFC with LTIMindtree in Nifty 50 index

July 4 (Reuters) - Indian stock exchange NSE on Tuesday said its Index Maintenance Sub-Committee has decided to replace Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) HDFC.NS with LTIMindtree LTIM.NS in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, effective July 13.

The replacement comes after HDFC merged with HDFC Bank HDBK.NS on July 1.

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

