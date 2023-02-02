India's NSE puts some Adani firms in additional surveillance mechanism

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

February 02, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's National Stock Exchange on Thursday placed Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, Adani Ports APSE.NS and Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NS under additional surveillance mechanism that will require 100% margin to trade in their shares.

The move by the stock exchange comes after a rout in the shares of the billionaire Gautam Adani's group companies in the aftermath of a scathing report by a U.S. short seller.

