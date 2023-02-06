India's NSE lowers price band on two Adani firms

Adds details on Adani Transmission

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limits of Adani Green Energy Ltd ADNA.NS and Adani Transmission Ltd ADAI.NS to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday.

The NSE had revised the price bands of both companies to 10% from 20% last week.

Stock exchanges set the circuit limits to prevent large movements in the price of stocks in a very short time.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

