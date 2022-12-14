India's November WPI inflation eases to 5.85% y/y

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) INWPI=ECI eased in November to 5.85% year-on-year, as food prices moderated, government data showed on Wednesday.

The reading was lower than the Reuters forecast of 6.50% and 8.39% recorded in the previous month.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.