India's November retail inflation eases to 6.93% y/y- govt

Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI in November eased to 6.93% from a year ago, helped by a lower increases in prices of food products, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast consumer prices to rise 7.1% in November, compared with 7.61% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar, editing by Louise Heavens)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 4954 8029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.