India's November retail inflation eases to 6.93% y/y- govt

India's annual retail inflation in November eased to 6.93% from a year ago, helped by a lower increases in prices of food products, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast consumer prices to rise 7.1% in November, compared with 7.61% in the previous month.

