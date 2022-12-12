India's November retail inflation eases to 5.88% on food prices

December 12, 2022 — 07:10 am EST

Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI eased to 5.88% in November from 6.77% in the previous month, helped by a slower rise in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation of 6.40% in November.

Food prices, which account for nearly 40% of the CPI basket, eased to 4.67% in October, compared with 7.01% in October.

October was the first time the inflation print has fallen within the Reserve Bank of India's 6% tolerance band since January. The bank has increased the main policy rate by 225 basis points, taking it to 6.25%.

Last week RBI raised interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points following three successive 50-basis-point rises.

