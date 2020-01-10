India's November industrial output rises 1.8% year/year

NEW DELHI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI rose 1.8% in November from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that November industrial output fell 0.6% year/year.

The cumulative growth for April-November over the corresponding period the previous year was 0.6%.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +911149548060;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.