India's November industrial output rises 1.8% year/year

Contributor
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

India's industrial output rose 1.8% in November from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

NEW DELHI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI rose 1.8% in November from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast that November industrial output fell 0.6% year/year.

The cumulative growth for April-November over the corresponding period the previous year was 0.6%.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +911149548060;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More