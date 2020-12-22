India's November crude oil imports post lowest y/y fall in eight months

By Shreyansi Singh

Dec 22 (Reuters) - India's crude oil imports fell at the slowest annual rate since the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdowns in the country in March as fuel demand slowly increased.

Crude oil imports into the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer rose to 18.28 million tonnes last month, jumping about 20% from October, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed on Tuesday.

Compared with the corresponding period last year, imports were down 4.6%, the smallest year-on-year fall since at least March, when imports rose 1.8%.

Oil imports from Africa and the United States rose sharply in November, while those from the Middle East and Latin America fell, data obtained from industry sources showed earlier this month.

Imports of oil products rose 10% to 3.27 million tonnes in November, the data showed.

Data published earlier on Tuesday showed that crude oil processed by Indian refiners rose to an eight-month high in November as demand for fuel increased on the back of the country's gradual economic recovery.

Meanwhile, exports of refined products fell 33.8% in November from a year ago to 4.06 million tonnes, but were 5.7% higher from 3.84 million tonnes in October.

Diesel shipments continued to hold a major share of the total exports, but registered the biggest annual decline since January 2019, having fallen 31.5% on the year to 2.24 million tonnes.

Shipments of diesel also fell 5.5% on a month-on-month basis.

Exports of gasoline, or petrol, were down 10.1% to 890,000 tonnes versus a year ago.

India recorded its lowest daily increase in new cases of the coronavirus since July 3, but the country still has the world's second-highest number of infections, after the United States.

