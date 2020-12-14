Commodities

India's Nov WPI inflation picks up to 1.55% y/y - govt

Manoj Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

New Delhi Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price gauge marginally picked up in November, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday, with prices rising 1.55% from a year earlier.

The annual wholesale price index INWPI=ECI rose in November, mainly because of an increase in prices of manufacturing items in the festival season, from a year earlier, compared to 1.62% rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

