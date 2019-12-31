India's Nov infrastructure output contracts for third straight month

NEW DELHI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output ININFR=ECI contracted for the third consecutive month to 1.5% in November from a year earlier, data released on Tuesday showed.

During April-November, output was flat from the year-ago period, according to the data.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of the country's industrial output.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +911149548060;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.