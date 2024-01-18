India's NMDC says it has no plans to export iron ore to China

NEW DELHI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India's NMDC Ltd NMDC.NS, the country's largest state-owned iron ore miner, on Thursday said it has no plans to sell iron ore to China and it is scaling up production to meet domestic demand.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the federal government had turned down a request from the company to export iron ore to China.

Currently, NMDC has no interest in supplying ore to China, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"We are a Government of India enterprise committed to the demands of our domestic market and very well-tuned to the realities of the nation's international relations," the company

said.

"Currently, NMDC harbors no interest in supplying iron ore

to China," it said.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj, Kirsten Donovan)

