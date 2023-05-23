India's NMDC reports 30% fall in Q4 profit on subdued demand

BENGALURU, May 23 (Reuters) - Indian Iron ore mining company NMDC Ltd NMDC.NS reported a 29.9% fall in fourth-quarter profit from ordinary activities before exceptional items and tax on Tuesday, as demand remained subdued, offsetting price hikes in iron ore during the quarter.

Consolidated profit from ordinary activities before exceptional items and tax fell to 20.48 billion rupees ($250.43 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 29.20 billion rupees a year earlier, the Hyderabad, Telangana-based company said in an exchange filing.

The company earned 12.37 billion rupees as one-time profit from exceptional items, bringing profit before tax to 32.86 billion rupees.

Revenue from operations fell 13.8% to 58.51 billion rupees year-on-year, with revenue from the iron ore segment falling 13.2%.

WHY IT MATTERS

Prices of iron ore, key raw material in steel production, remained elevated during the quarter. NMDC raised its prices twice between January and March, currently standing at 4,500 rupees per ton for lump ore.

This made a dent in the Q4 profit of steel companies such as Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JNSP.NS.

NMDC's total iron ore production in the quarter rose 3% year-on-year to 14.28 million tonnes, while sales remained flat, growing 0.32% to 12.46 million tonnes.

PEERS COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

NMDC Ltd

NMDC.NS

5.72

3.46

10.06

10.54

Buy

7

0.75

3.57

Tata Steel Ltd

TISC.NS

9.54

5.80

-3.92

33.43

Buy

27

0.82

3.43

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL.NS

8.33

5.29

0.84

122.47

Hold

11

0.89

5.48

JSW Steel Ltd

JSTL.NS

12.04

7.02

4.13

160.14

Hold

29

1.01

2.46

** The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

NMDC shares vs peers https://tmsnrt.rs/42ZG98B

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com;))

