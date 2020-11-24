India's Nifty closes above 13,000 level, banks lead gains

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India's stock benchmarks closed at record highs on Tuesday, with the Nifty 50 topping the 13,000 level for the first time, as signs of progress on a coronavirus vaccine spurred hopes of a faster economic recovery.

The NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI has gained about 12% so far this month on the back of upbeat vaccine trial results and strong inflows from foreign institutional investors (FII).

Monthly FII inflows of $6.5 billion into Indian equities in November have so far been the best since at least December 2006, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Nifty 50 closed 1% higher at 13,055.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 1.01% higher at 44,523.02.

All Nifty sub-indexes ended higher, with banks .NSEBANK leading the pack. HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS were the top two boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 3.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

On the vaccine front, AstraZeneca's encouraging interim results for its COVID-19 shot were followed on Monday by manufacturer Serum Institute's announcement that it would focus first on supplies to India.

Astra's shot, if approved, could see wider distribution, especially in developing nations including India, since it can be stored in fridge temperature, as opposed to freezers required for vaccines from Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O.

Among companies, Future Retail FRTL.NS ended 10% higher, gaining for a fourth straight session.

Auto parts maker Bosch Ltd BOSH.NS jumped 9.8%, while Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS, India's top automaker, climbed 2.4%.

Global markets were also higher on Tuesday after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

