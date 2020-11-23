India's Nifty 50 breaks 13,000 level on vaccine optimism, banks top gainers

BENGALURU, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares scaled a record high on Tuesday in broad-based gains, as progress on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and optimism around another COVID-19 vaccine helped boost investor sentiment globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI surpassed the psychologically important 13,000 level for the first time ever and was up 0.74% at 13,021.05 by 0400 GMT. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.72% higher at 44,391.79.

All 12 Nifty sub-indexes were trading higher, with banks .NSEBANK leading the pack. HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS were the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's top vaccine manufacturer, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine to India, Serum's chief said on Monday, potentially increasing the chances of the shot becoming available quickly in the world's second worst-hit country.

Other Asian markets were also trading higher on Tuesday after Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition. MKTS/GLOB

