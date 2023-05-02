India's Nexus Select Trust sets IPO price band of 95 to 100 rupees per unit

BENGALURU, May 3 (Reuters) - India's Nexus Select Trust, a mall real estate investment trust portfolio backed by Blackstone Inc BX.N, has set the price band for its initial public offering at 95 rupees to 100 rupees per unit, a newspaper advertisement showed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.