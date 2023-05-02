News & Insights

India's Nexus Select Trust sets IPO price band of 95 to 100 rupees per unit

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

May 02, 2023 — 11:25 pm EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 3 (Reuters) - India's Nexus Select Trust, a mall real estate investment trust portfolio backed by Blackstone Inc BX.N, has set the price band for its initial public offering at 95 rupees to 100 rupees per unit, a newspaper advertisement showed on Wednesday.

