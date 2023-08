NEW DELHI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - India's new safety rating system for passenger cars will be implemented from Oct. 1, the country's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday.

The South Asian nation is the world's third-largest car market.

