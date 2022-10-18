India's Network18 reports quarterly loss on higher expenses

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
BENGALURU, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's Network18 Media & Investments NEFI.NS reported a loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, as advertisers spent less and the media conglomerate backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani poured funds into new television channels and shows.

Consolidated loss attributable to owners of Network18 stood at 364.9 million Indian rupees ($4.44 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30.

It had posted a loss of 33.2 million rupees for the previous quarter and a profit of 390.2 million rupees in the September quarter a year ago.

($1 = 82.2740 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

