India's NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to Adani

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

December 25, 2022 — 10:59 pm EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS rose over 4% on Monday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said they would transfer their 27.26% stake in the company to the Adani Group.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

