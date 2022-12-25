India's NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to Adani

BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS rose over 4% on Monday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said they would transfer their 27.26% stake in the company to the Adani Group.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.