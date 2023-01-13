India's NDTV says some senior leaders resign

January 13, 2023 — 05:39 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS said on Friday that some of its senior leaders, including President Suparna Singh, had resigned, a move that comes less than a month after the Adani Group took control of about 65% of the Indian broadcaster.

"The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company," it said in a regulatory filing.

