India's NDTV says Prannoy, Radhika Roy resigned as directors of promoter group

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

November 29, 2022 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as directors of promoter group vehicle RRPRH with immediate effect, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.

