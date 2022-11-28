India's NDTV says founder entity transfers shares to Adani Group

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

November 28, 2022 — 09:20 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) NDTV.NS said on Monday an entity backed by its founders had issued shares to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate one step closer to taking over the media firm.

